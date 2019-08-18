New DOOM: Annihilation Teaser Trailer Shows Off Blood, Guts, and Monsters

DOOM: Annihilation is poised to release on October 1st, and before that release date arrives, we’ve gotten yet another look at the upcoming movie. A teaser trailer released on Thursday shows a fight against demons scientists encountered after opening a portal to Hell. It’s a clip that only lasts a few seconds, but it gives an idea of what to expect from Universal 1440 Entertainment’s new DOOM movie that’s based on an entirely new story.

The clip below was shared by the official Twitter account for the new DOOM movie where the armed scientists face off against waves of hellish monsters. This teaser only lasts for 18 seconds while a slightly longer version was shared with Dread Central that includes a few more seconds of action.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Step into the world of @DoomMovie with this exclusive sneak peek & see the full version on @DreadCentral. Pre-order Doom: Annihilation on Blu-ray, DVD, & Digital to own on October 1 https://t.co/dHjASkxXv7 #DoomMovie pic.twitter.com/rXt6ba57X3 — Doom Movie (@DoomMovie) August 15, 2019

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment announced the release date for the new DOOM movie back in July. It’ll be releasing on Blu-ray, DVD, and digital platforms with no theater release planned.

A synopsis of the film provided by Universal gives some insight into the story for those unfamiliar with what the DOOM series usually puts its human protagonists through.

“Based on the popular original video game, Doom: Annihilation is an explosive, terrifying thrill ride,” the synopsis reads. “On the darkest moon of Mars, scientists have found an ancient portal which allows teleportation throughout the universe. Considered to be mankind’s greatest discovery, it’s actually a gateway from hell, unleashing a swarm of demons looking to steal the souls of everyone who gets in their way. It’s up to Lieutenant Joan Dark and an elite unit of Marines to destroy an ever-growing horde of bloodsucking and soul-stealing beasts and prevent them from taking over planet earth.”

DOOM: Annihilation is scheduled to release on October 1st.