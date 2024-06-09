DOOM: The Dark Ages Announced

The next game in the DOOM series, titled DOOM: The Dark Ages, has been announced by id Software. Following the launch of DOOM Eternal back in 2020, fans have been curious about what id Software would next look to do. Some rumors indicated that the studio could return to its other iconic shooter franchise, Quake, but it's now known that a return to the universe of DOOM is what's next on tap.

Revealed to kick off today's Xbox Games Showcase, DOOM: The Dark Ages was shown for the first time. The latest installment in the legendary shooter franchise again centers around the Doom Slayer from DOOM (2016) and DOOM Eternal, but it serves as a prequel to those entries. As a result, The Dark Ages has more of a medieval flair and features new weapons, dragons, and enemies, while still being intrinsically a shooter. As for its launch, it's slated to arrive in 2025 across Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC. It will also be coming to Xbox Game Pass on the first day of its release.

You can get a look at the first trailer for DOOM: The Dark Ages below:

Leading up to today's Xbox Games Showcase, rumors had been growing stronger in relation to a new DOOM game. Following the events of DOOM Eternal, though, it seemed unlikely that id Software would choose to make a sequel that came after the events of that entry given how its story (and DLC) wrapped up. To see that id Software is now looking to make a DOOM prequel is a bit of a surprising move, although such events were teased a bit in the lore of Eternal. It's not known exactly how else id Software might be changing the DOOM formula with The Dark Ages, but we'll surely begin to learn more soon.

What do you think about this first trailer for DOOM: The Dark Ages? And are you planning to play this for yourself when it releases in 2025? Let me know either down in the comments section or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.