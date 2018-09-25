‘Doom Battle Royale’ Is a Thing Thanks to This ‘Doom 2’ Mod

Battle Royale is everywhere and this niche mode of online play doesn’t show any signs of slowing down anytime soon. For those that are like us and can’t quite quit those classics, there’s a new DOOM 2 mod that brings the popular mode into the FPS from the 90s.

Thanks to this mod, DOOM 2 now has a Battle Royale mode that hosts up to 64 players, including 8 bots. According to the mod’s creator over on Moddb, “Doom Royale will be a 64 player Battle Royale using Doom 2 as the IWAD, and the Zandronum engine as it’s base. The speed of gameplay will be unchanged from normal Doom, and when you die, that’s not the end for you!

The mod will be hosted on one of our servers as soon as it is feature complete, and the base map is ready for play. To ensure everyone can play whenever they want, 8 bots will be in constant play as well.”

So far the scoring system is full functional, as well as the spawn points for the bots. Weapon, ammo, and powerup spawns are also included in the map – now live – and post-death gameplay is now perfected.

Interested in checking out this mod for yourself? You can learn more about how to download right here, as well as check out the testing for it in the video at the top of the article!

For more about DOOM II, which can also be bought via Steam:

“Let the Obsession begin. Again. This time, the entire forces of the netherworld have overrun Earth. To save her, you must descend into the stygian depths of Hell itself! Battle mightier, nastier, deadlier demons and monsters. Use more powerful weapons. Survive more mind-blowing explosions and more of the bloodiest, fiercest, most awesome blastfest ever!”

You can play DOOM II by yourself or with two other people in the vanilla version of the game. Obviously that opens up with the 64-player Battle Royale mod, but no matter which way you choose to play – it’s going to be one hell of a time!