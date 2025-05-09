DOOM: The Dark Ages Metacritic Score Revealed as Reviews Go Live

DOOM: The Dark Ages is set to release on May 15th, but early reviews have gone live for the game, meaning that a Metacritic score has now emerged. Fans have been eagerly anticipating the latest entry in the series, and id Software has been prepping for quite some time. There have been high expectations, so these early scores from Metacritic are extremely important. That said, it is important to remember that more reviews will roll in. This may cause the aggregate score to go up or down, especially considering Metacritic rates it on each platform. Without further ado, here is DOOM: The Dark Ages’ Metacritic review score for the time being.

DOOM: The Dark Ages is currently sitting at 84 on Metacritic. This places it between the 2016 DOOM and its sequel, DOOM Eternal. Scores were perhaps expected to be higher based on previews and the marketing material, but 84 is still an excellent score and the game is viewed as generally favorable. When looking at the scores for each platform, DOOM: The Dark Ages scored 84 on PS5, 85 on PC, and 87 on Xbox Series X/S.

While the gunplay is generally praised, many enjoy the new parry system and focus on weaponized defense. However, many felt the game had unnecessary bloat. This includes the vehicle sections, a lesser Glory Kill system, and a campaign that falls off after a strong start.

Fans of the DOOM series will no doubt enjoy the game, and id Software took ambitious swings with The Dark Ages. Even those whose first game will be DOOM: The Dark Ages can enjoy the fast-paced action it features. While many may have had hopes of a higher Metacritic average, DOOM: The Dark Ages has scored very well and may even receive more positive reviews to push the number up.