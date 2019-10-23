The DOOM Eternal Collector’s Edition Is in Stock for Xbox One and PC

Heads up folks – if you haven’t pulled the trigger on Bethesda’s DOOM Eternal Collector’s Edition (with that awesome, wearable Doom Slayer helmet) yet, you should make your decision quickly. Pre-orders are sold out pretty much everywhere, but you can get it for the Xbox One on Amazon, the PC via Best Buy ($10 reward eligible), and the PC via Amazon right now for the standard $199.99 if you hurry (shipping is slated for March 20th, 2020). When they sell out, keep tabs on this Best Buy link as it seems that more stock for the PS4 and Xbox One might be on the way soon.

Note that the standard editions of DOOM Eternal for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC are also on sale for $10 off and that DOOM 64 is now included as a pre-order bonus. A full breakdown of the items included in the Collector’s Edition set can be found below.

A Deluxe Edition copy of DOOM Eternal in an exclusive Steelbook case custom designed by graphic designer and illustrator Gabz in collaboration with Mondo. The DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition includes: DOOM Eternal Year One Pass, granting access to two single-player Campaign expansions, set to release within one year of DOOM Eternal’s launch Demonic Slayer Skin Classic Weapons Sound Pack, adding nostalgia-inducing weapon sound effects to your Doom Eternal arsenal

A full-sized, wearable DOOM Slayer Helmet replica

A playable cassette tape, plus download codes for lossless digital copies of Mick Gordon’s DOOM (2016) and DOOM Eternal original soundtracks. The uncompressed music files will make any audiophile’s day, and the analog tape contains something special for id Software fans!

DOOM Lore Book with custom artwork by id Software. Learn more about the events past and present that shape the DOOM universe and the Slayer himself.

One “The Gift of Argent Power” 11″ x 17″ Lithograph

