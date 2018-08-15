DOOM Eternal: How the Extra Life Power Ups Work

Bethesda knows how to throw one hell of a party! During their QuakeCon event earlier this month, fans of the Slayer got an extreme close-up look at the upcoming DOOM: Eternal game coming next year. From the insanely enhanced combat mechanics, to the incredible boost in Hellish lore, there is so much to be excited for! Now thanks to the crew over at VG247, we’re learning even more! Specifically about how the Power Ups work.

During the trailer, seen above, many were quick to poke fun at the “1-Up” collectible seen in the trailer. This Extra Life nod is nothing new to games, but it was a comedic edge to the gameplay experience. The team at Bethesda did mention they were building an entire new universe surrounding the DOOM lore, so where do these classic nods fit in?

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the site, they will work like a “bonus checkpoint.” Like with many other titles out there, if the player were to die they wouldn’t have to start completely over. Instead, they’d respawn at these check points. Grab one of the Power Ups and that triggers a check point-like mechanic making it easier to pick right back up where you made your fateful error.

So why now? There’s a pretty easy reason, actually. Fans of Dark Souls were instantly intrigued when Bethesda revealed the new Invasion game tactic. Essentially, other players can invade your game as a demon and take your ass out. For those rushing to complete the campaign, this added challenge (if turned on) could potentially be problematic. With these Power Ups, however, not all progress has to be lost and the intriguing PvP aspect can actually be enjoyed for what it is: a test of skill.

DOOM Eternal doesn’t have a release date at this time unfortunately, but it is slated to launch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch sometime next year. To catch up on all of the incredible QuakeCon revelations, feel free to mosey on over to our community hub right here. You can also check out my top DOOM mods you need to play before jumping into Eternal.

H/T PlayStation Lifestyle

You can contact the author of this story over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.