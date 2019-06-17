DOOM Eternal Will Get Two Single-Player Campaign Expansions

Bethesda has confirmed that DOOM Eternal will get not one, but two single-player DLC releases as part of its “Year One” post-launch content. The news doesn’t actually come way of Bethesda or id Software specifically, but the game’s collector’s edition, which mentions the “DOOM Eternal Year One Pass” that grants access to two single-player campaign expansions, both of which will release within a year of the game’s launch. Now, expansions usually suggests something bigger and meatier than just a DLC release, but at the same time the line between the two can get a bit blurry occasionally. In other words, it sounds like these are proper expansions, but it’s unclear just how big they will be if they are both releasing within a year of the game’s launch.

Unfortunately, no further details on the two expansions are divulged, but presumably we will get one roughly around six months after launch and the other around the game’s one-year anniversary.

For those that don’t know: DOOM Eternal is a sequel to 2016’s DOOM reboot. In it, players will play as the DOOM Slayer, who has returned to Earth, which has suffered a demonic invasion.

DOOM Eternal is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Google Stadia, and Nintendo Switch. Pre-orders are live now. Barring any delay, it will release on November 22, 2019. For more news and media on the breakneck first-person shooter, click here. Meanwhile, for more on the game itself, here’s an official rundown of its key features:

Slayer Threat Level at Maximum – Gain access to the latest demon-killing tech with the Doom Slayer’s advanced Praetor Suit, including a shoulder-mounted flamethrower and the retractable wrist-mounted Doom Blade. Upgraded guns and mods, such as the Super Shotgun’s new distance-closing Meat Hook attachment, and abilities like the Double Dash make you faster, stronger, and more versatile than ever.

Unholy Trinity – You can’t kill demons when you’re dead, and you can’t stay alive without resources. Take what you need from your enemies: Glory kill for extra health, incinerate for armor, and chainsaw demons to stock up on ammo. These tools are the key to your survival and becoming the ultimate demon-slayer.

A New Class of (Destructible) Demon – Obliterate more demons than ever before, each with unique attacks and abilities. Fan-favorite classics such as the Pain Elemental, Archvile, and Arachnotron make their return, while a horde of totally-new demons join the roster including the Doom Hunter, Marauder, and the Gladiator. Rip apart your favorite demons to the core with Doom Eternal’s “destructible demons” system and take your power fantasy to new levels.

Demonic Invasion Detected – As the Slayer, allow other players to invade your campaign as demons for a dramatic and unpredictable twist anytime you’re playing the campaign. Or be a demon and invade other players’ campaigns either by yourself or with someone else to give the Slayer a true taste of Hell.

Enter Battlemode – Battlemode is the new two-versus-one multiplayer experience built from the ground up at id Software. A fully-armed Doom Slayer faces off against two player-controlled demons, duking it out over three rounds of intense first-person combat. More details coming soon!

