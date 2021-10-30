New DOOM Game Potentially in Development

A new game in the DOOM franchise might be in the early stages of development at id Software. Although this game in question might not be involved with DOOM whatsoever, id Software has recently made available a number of new roles at the studio that have teased the company’s next project. And while it seems like we might not learn for quite some time what this new game is, this project as a whole will be the first one that has come about since id Software joined Xbox Game Studios.

Seen in a handful of new job listings on the official Zenimax Media website, id Software is said to be staffing up specifically for the purposes of developing a new game in a “long-running iconic action FPS.” Not many details associated with the franchise in question were given, but the post did explain more about what a potential hire will be doing once entrenched at the studio. ” This position will be responsible for the implementation of AAA quality animation rigs with a focus on Havok cloth and hair implementation. Working in coordination with the Concept, Modeling and Animations teams, applicants will be tasked with creating hair and cloth rigs to be used in both gameplay and cinematics,” the description read.

In a general sense, there seem to be two likely options for what this new project at id Software could be. For starters, a new DOOM title is very much possible given how successful DOOM and DOOM Eternal have been for Bethesda in recent years. Not only have both games been critically well-received, but they have each gone on to sell quite well for Bethesda, too. However, id Software has previously indicated with the release of the final piece of DLC for DOOM Eternal that it may be putting the DOOM series on the shelf for a bit.

With this in mind, the other revival that seems possible would be with Quake. Within this year alone, Bethesda actually re-released a remastered iteration of the original Quake for modern platforms. The remaster was a hit amongst fans and may have been the first tease that id Software is soon planning to bring back the series in a larger manner in the future.

Regardless of what this new project might be, as mentioned, this game will be the first one that id Software has made under the Xbox Game Studios banner. As such, whenever it does end up releasing, it will be exclusive to the Xbox ecosystem.

So what do you think that this new game from id Software will be? Can you see the studio returning to the DOOM franchise once again, or could it be something else entirely? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.