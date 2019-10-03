Someone Got DOOM Running on a McDonald’s Cash Register

The original DOOM is a game that pretty much anyone who’s dabbled in video games has played at some point whether it was on a home system or as one of the few games you could get up and running on a school computer. It’s been ported to nearly every platform possible – people even found a way to make it so that you can play DOOM inside of DOOM – and it’s now become playable in one more way after someone got the game running on a cash register in McDonald’s.

Ryan Edgar is the 19-year-old who got the famed shooter running on the cash register, according to Kotaku Australia. Edgar was able to obtain a cash register from a McDonald’s which was in the process of replacing its machines with more modern devices.

Edgar told Kotaku Australia he was able to get the game running by copying ZDOOM onto a USB before plugging that USB into the cash register. From there, he was able to start up the game.

“[I] downloaded ZDOOM (Doom XP) on it using my personal computer, plugged it into the USB in the cash register and ran it through there with auto run,” Edgar said.

Adding peripherals to the device was handled with a USB splitter which allowed Edgar to get a keyboard and mouse working with the register. Edgar shared the images below on Twitter to show DOOM up and running on the cash register.

Ladies and Gentlemen I give you DOOM … …. ….. Running on a McDonald’s cash register. pic.twitter.com/kQhrkZ1ScV — Ry (@Raio_Ken) September 29, 2019

As for the future of this device which is now known to play games, Edgar told Kotaku Australia he might just keep this register as a second computer and has plans to get Sonic Adventure 2 running on the device.

DOOM’s been played in many different forms since it first released, but fans of the series will need something a bit better than a McDonald’s cash register if they want to play the next DOOM game. DOOM Eternal is Bethesda’s next chapter in the series that’s scheduled to release soon, a modern installment in the series with a new multiplayer mode and plans to support the game long after it launches. That game is scheduled to release on November 22nd, but if you can’t wait until then to have more DOOM in your life, you can check out the DOOM Annihilation movie now that it’s out as of October 1st.