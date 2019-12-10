DOOM Slayers Collection is Live for the Playstation 4 and Xbox One

Bethesda’s DOOM Slayers Collection has landed for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and it offers a lot of mayhem for only $29.99. It includes DOOM, DOOM II, and DOOM 3 on digital as well as DOOM (2016) on disc. To sweeten the deal, they’ve tossed in a game poster, controller skin, and a $10 mail in rebate for the upcoming DOOM Eternal.

That’s a pretty spectacular deal. If you agree, you can grab the game for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One right here with free shipping slated for December 13th. That’s right – the game will be on your doorstep this week!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The official breakdown of the games reads:

DOOM: You’re one of Earth’s toughest marines stationed on Mars when a military experiment opens the gates to hell. It’s up to you to beat back the demon hordes with an arsenal of brutal weapons in DOOM, a game that pioneered the first-person shooter genre and changed video games forever.

DOOM II: The beloved sequel to the groundbreaking DOOM (1993), DOOM II sends you to Earth, gives players the brutal Super Shotgun to bear against deadlier demons, and makes you face an iconic boss, the Icon of Sin.

DOOM 3: In this critically acclaimed action-horror retelling of the original DOOM, players battle their way through a dimly-lit and terrifying, demon-infested UAC facility on Mars before entering the abyss to battle Hell’s mightiest warrior.

DOOM (2016): DOOM returns as a brutally fun and challenging modern-day shooter experience. Relentless demons, impossibly destructive guns, and fast, fluid movement provide the foundation for intense, first-person combat – whether you’re obliterating demon hordes through the depths of Hell in the single-player campaign or competing against your friends in numerous multiplayer modes.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.