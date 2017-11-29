Double Dragon, River City Melee PS4 Releases Getting Physical Releases From Limited Run Games

We know how you old-school fans like to collect some of the better games in the River City and Double Dragon series, especially as far as the Nintendo Entertainment System is concerned. But now you’ve got two more games that you can pick up for the PlayStation 4 starting next month.

Limited Run Games, a company that specializes in publishing indie favorites in physical format, has announced on Twitter that it will be publishing two recent releases from Arc System Works starting on December 8th.

River City Melee and Double Dragon IV, two retro-ized games that appeared on the PlayStation Store earlier this year, will be available starting on December 8th at 10AM EDT on the Limited Run Games store. Like most of the company’s releases, they’ll only be available for a limited time. You can see the tweet below.

Excited to announce that we’re bringing you physical PS4 releases of two great @ArcSystemWorksU games which build on classic NES favorites: River City Melee and Double Dragon IV! Both games will be available Friday, December 8th 10 AM Eastern Time at https://t.co/5Lksol4sqo! pic.twitter.com/umG4vd0UvW — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) November 29, 2017

There’s a possibility that the company will be making a return to the PlayStation Experience event next week, and could have several copies of both games in tow. That’s unconfirmed at this point, however.

We do know, however, that both games will include manuals, just like the classic NES releases did, and will feature 8-bit style graphics and co-op support, so you can beat up thugs alongside your buddies.

Here are the full details on Double Dragon IV, just in case you missed out on its release earlier in the year.

It is a continuation of the story in Double Dragon II: The Revenge, and features all new enemies! Defeat the on-rushing attackers, and try to clear all the stages!

The game can also be played with a friend!

(When first playing the game, Billy and Jimmy are the only selectable characters, but finishing all stages unlocks Tower Mode. Play this mode to unlock enemy characters for use in Story Mode.)

2P Duel Mode (two-player battle)

Progress in Story Mode to unlock extra characters for use in this mode!

In this mode even enemy characters are selectable! They possess different skills to those seen in Story Mode, so try playing as all sorts of characters!

Tower mode (defeat enemies to advance upwards)

There are no continues! How far up the tower can you make it?

New playable characters useable in all modes will unlock depending on the number of enemies you manage to defeat.

We wish you the best of luck on getting your hands on copies of these games. If all else fails, you can still buy them digitally on PlayStation Store.