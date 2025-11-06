Dozens of GTA 6 Developers Were Fired For Leaking Info, Claims Rockstar

Grand Theft Auto VI developer Rockstar Games has fired dozens of employees who were allegedly leaking confidential information. Rockstar Games is notorious for being one of the most secretive studios on the planet, with leaks being a rarity. GTA 6 is the developer’s most high-profile release and will likely go down as one of the biggest entertainment releases ever, but that also means there’s a lot of eyes on the game pre-release. Despite efforts to keep a lid on things, GTA 6 has suffered some notable leaks. In September 2022, Rockstar Games was hacked and first footage for GTA 6 leaked online, confirming key details for the title four years before its release.

The first ever trailer for GTA 6 also leaked just hours prior to its official release, prompting the studio to release it early. A brief look at the game also appeared reportedly online around the same time, allegedly stemming from the son of a senior Rockstar Games employee. That leak, however, has never been confirmed and likely won’t be verified until the game is actually released. Rockstar doesn’t take these things lightly and has pursued legal action against people have leaked material from its games in the past. In the run-up to GTA 6‘s launch, Rockstar ordered its staff to return to working from the offices to tighten up on security as well.

GTA 6 Developers Allegedly Fired for Leaking, Claims Rockstar

It seems like some leaks may have also cost some people their jobs. Last week, it was reported that 30 – 40 people were fired from Rockstar Games with the Independent Workers’ Union of Great Britain (IWGB) claiming this was the result of union busting. Alex Marshall, president of the IWGB, claimed these employees were let go because they were trying to form a union, but Rockstar’s parent company, Take-Two Interactive, pushed back by stating they were fired for “gross misconduct.” Now, we’re learning a bit more on the situation.

As reported by Bloomberg, a rep for Rockstar Games has alleged that those who were fired were leaking information and not the result of union busting. This statement comes ahead of an IWGB protest outside of Take-Two’s office in London tomorrow, November 6th.

“Last week, we took action against a small number of individuals who were found to be distributing and discussing confidential information in a public forum, a violation of our company policies,” the spokesperson said. “This was in no way related to people’s right to join a union or engage in union activities.”

The union noted that all of the impacted employees were part of a private trade union Discord group where the only outside parties were labor organizers. Marshall gave a new statement to Bloomberg in response to Rockstar’s claims.

“[Rockstar is] afraid of hard-working staff privately discussing exercising their rights for a fairer workplace and a collective voice,” he said. “Management are showing they don’t care about delays to GTA VI, and that they’re prioritizing union-busting by targeting the very people who make the game.”

Grand Theft Auto VI currently remains on track for a May 26th, 2026 release on Xbox Series X|S and PS5.