New GTA 6 Update Fuels Trailer 3 Rumors

A brand new update to Grand Theft Auto VI‘s store page has fans speculating that news is coming very soon for the game, possibly including a new trailer. GTA 6 is undoubtedly the most anticipated game of all-time and is likely going to shatter absurd records that may never be touched ever again, with the exception of other Rockstar releases. The project has been shrouded in secrecy for years with development beginning in earnest back in 2020, though it is believed to have been in some form of development even before that. We are just seven months away from its release, provided that GTA 6 isn’t delayed once again.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With almost half a year until the release of GTA 6, fans are starting to speculate when our next look at the game will be. Historically, October – December has been a good period for Rockstar marketing as it usually coincides with a new financial quarter for Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar’s parent company. Multiple trailers for Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2 dropped during this window and the first GTA 6 trailer dropped in December 2023. As a result, fans are expecting a third trailer before the end of the year which will then kick off a more consistent marketing cycle.

The rumors and speculation of GTA 6 trailer 3 are heating up once more following a new update. The PlayStation Store page for GTA 6 was updated to add a tab for GTA+, Rockstar’s subscription service which gives free access to various Rockstar games and benefits for GTA 6. Fans theorize that this store page is being prepped for some kind of news, potentially including pre-orders. It’s possible there will be some kind of added benefit to having GTA+ when it comes to GTA 6‘s pre-release period, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Probably means nothing but a GTA+ ad was placed at the GTAVI store page pic.twitter.com/Yv2TsDJ4nA — ben (@videotechuk_) November 4, 2025

It could also be absolutely nothing and something that was added just to help promote the service. A lot of eyes are going to be on GTA 6‘s store page, so it may make sense to push people looking at that toward GTA+. We’re just going to have to wait and see what happens, but it does seem like we probably aren’t too far from some kind of news for the game. Something fans are really looking at is whether or not GTA 6 is being delayed again. If the May 2026 release date is reaffirmed in the next marketing beat, it likely indicates GTA 6 is on track. However, it could also be an opportunity for Rockstar to push the game back.

It’s really anyone’s guess what happens next, but for now, GTA 6 is officially slated to release in May 2026. There has also been talk about GTA 7 and future entries in the series after franchise writer Dan Houser gave an interview stating that he believes the series will always be set in American locations due to its specific culture. Of course, Houser doesn’t work at Rockstar anymore, so that could eventually change if someone has a good idea, but going anywhere else would require a drastic rethinking of the GTA formula.

When do you think the next GTA trailer will release? Let me know in the comments below.