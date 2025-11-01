5 Games Like GTA You Can Play Now While Waiting for GTA 6

Grand Theft Auto V is one of the most enduring titles on the market, and that’s impressive, seeing as it was released all the way back in 2013. Still, despite Rockstar Games’ penchant for taking a generation or two to release a follow-up Grand Theft Auto game, the studio is finally on the cusp of dropping the next chapter. GTA 6 has undergone numerous delays, so fans have been eagerly anticipating its release for years. However, it is now scheduled to arrive in May 2026, and players are eagerly awaiting its release. While there’s plenty to do in GTA V, especially with mods, it’s okay to look elsewhere for similar entertainment, and these five games share traits with GTA V and are available right now.

Videos by ComicBook.com

5) Red Dead Redemption 2

Image courtesy of Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games released Red Dead Redemption 2 to widespread critical acclaim in 2018, making it an excellent follow-up to its predecessor. Gameplay is set in the Old West, but it’s about as close to a GTA game as you can get in that time period. Instead of cars, you ride horses, but the mechanics are pretty much on par, especially where combat is concerned. Add to that an expansive storyline littered with sidequests and activities, and the average player spends a good 120+ hours enjoying RDR2. Being a Rockstar title, RDR2 has several features that GTA 6 should steal. The game focuses on player freedom, like GTA, so it’s familiar the moment you pick up the controller. RDR2 is available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia.

4) Far Cry 5

Image courtesy of Ubisoft

The Far Cry franchise has always been a fan favorite, but Ubisoft upped its game in 2018 with the release of Far Cry 5. The game features a sizable open world for players to explore as they progress through the story. It’s incredibly immersive, and the gameplay is similar to GTA, offering incredible freedom of movement and choice. The game received critical acclaim upon its release, although some were divided over its socio-political messaging. Some love how engrossing it is, while others feel it hits too close to the mark of real-world events. For fans of GTA V and the franchise as a whole, they tend to fall in the former camp. Far Cry 5 is available on PS4, Xbox One, Stadia, Luna, and PC.

3) Yakuza 0

Image courtesy of Sega

It would not be hyperbolic to say that GTA is to the West what Yakuza is to the East, as the games share many similarities but are set on opposite sides of the world. Yakuza 0 features some excellent characters and is the franchise’s sixth installment, released in 2015. It offers a large open world where players can follow its gory quest, tearing apart enemies, or enjoy some of the culture’s best activities, including karaoke. The world’s size isn’t nearly as expansive as GTA V’s, and having been released a decade ago, its limitations are understandable. Regardless, it remains an excellent title that continues to entertain, and its similarities to the GTA franchise are evident. Yakuza 0 is available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC.

2) Mafia III

Image courtesy of 2K

The Mafia is an ever-present aspect of each GTA title, leaving 2K’s brilliant Mafia series, and Mafia III in particular, an excellent option for players. It’s clear that the GTA franchise heavily influenced Mafia, which features similar mechanics and a crime-ridden storyline where players can unleash death and destruction to get the job done. The game is a bit more nuanced than a GTA title, although it includes a wealth of side content to keep gamers engaged and playing for hours on end. The story is equally entertaining, though you may find yourself having too much fun running about the open world when you could be diving into the campaign. Mafia III is available on PS4, Xbox One, Stadia, MacOS, and PC.

1) Payday 2

Image courtesy of 505 Games

GTA V features plenty of heists, and if you’re a fan of that aspect of the game, you need to check out Payday 2. Overkill Software’s game lets players jump into high-stakes co-op robberies that offer challenges akin to those in GTA IV and GTA V, but with added complexity. You must consider your actions carefully in advance and plan them out in detail. The focus on cooperative gameplay makes multiplayer heists spectacular. If you played Grand Theft Auto Online when it was released, you’ll enjoy the familiar mechanics of Payday 2. That said, the game is somewhat dated, having been released in 2013, and it has some substantial load times. Still, Payday 2 was updated as recently as October 2025. Overall, it’s a great game to play while awaiting GTA 6. Payday 2 is available on most consoles and Steam.

GTA 6 is set to release on May 26, 2026. Which games will you play in the meantime? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!