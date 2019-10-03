Dr Disrespect Explains Why He Can’t Quit Apex Legends While Raging Mid-Match

Apex Legends Season 3 launched this week with a new hero, a new gun, and most importantly, a brand-new map. As a result, many streamers have been jumping back into the game, including Dr Disrespect, one of the most popular streamers on Twitch. And according to the Two-Time, he’s addicted to the game again, which he hates, because he also hates the game at the same time, or at least elements of it. As you may know, the streamer has had a very hot-and-cold relationship with the free-to-play battle royale game on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. And his recent stream with the game completely embodies this teeter-totter relationship.

As you may know, Apex Legends likes to give a lot of visual feedback in combat, filling the screen with visual effects. A lot of times it’s great, but I think everyone would be willing to admit it can be a bit discombobulating at times. And maybe that’s by design, but it’s something that occasionally draws ire. That said, during an engagement, Dr Disrespect’s screen quickly filled with visual effects, and he was down before he could deduce what was entirely going on. This naturally sent him into a burst of rage, however, the classic Dr Disrespect tirade was cut short when one of his teammates came to his rescue. At this point, the Two-Time admitted that despite his frustrations with the title, he can’t walk away from it because, well, he’s addicted.

“Did you see how much VFX (visual effects) were on the screen,” asked the streamer. “It’s f*****g pathetic man! It makes me want to walk away from the game, and then I realize that I’m getting revived so I sit back down and play the game because I’m addicted, and it sucks!”

Apex Legends is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Google Stadia port or a Nintendo Switch port. For more news, media, and information on the popular battle royale game, be sure to check out all of our past and recent coverage of the game by clicking right here.