New Dr Disrespect Skits Roast BadBunny for Her Twitch Subscriber Controversy

If you’re not up to date on your Twitch/streamer drama, like always, there’s a lot of it, but right now it seems like one story is taking up most of the oxygen: BadBunny’s viewer controversy. For those that haven’t seen the clip making the rounds, during a recent stream, the popular streamer lambasted her chat, or at least the part of it not yet subscribed.

“How did my whole speech about how I need subs to get the streaming going if you like the content blah, blah, blah… how did that result in zero subs,” asked the streamer. “There are regulars here. Five dollars a month! How do you have hours of time to watch me, and not five dollars? I don’t know. What are you doing with your life where you have hours of time to watch Twitch, and not five dollars to provide for the content you’re watching? Look I have wall of non-subs! This is actually really f*****g heartbreaking. Because people really don’t respect me as a content creator.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The berating continued, but you get the point. As you would expect, the post went viral, and it wasn’t long before fellow content creators and Twitch viewers were calling out the clip, including Dr. Disrespect.

“I’ve been live for almost ten minutes now. And there’s just not enough people subbing to the channel,” said the Two-Time, impersonating BadBunny. “Yeah, you’re my manager…yeah, listen: if people are going to watch me for free you better line up the contracts. Yeah I don’t work for free! If they are sitting in the channel, watching me, for FREE, I’m going to be f*****g pissed off!”

The skit concluded with Dr Disrespect realizing he was live with his chat, much to his chagrin. In the character of BadBunny still, he apologized and back tracked.

“I love streaming. It’s your choice, it really is. I can stream for free. I’m very passionate about this,” said the Doc, ending the skit.

Naturally, the Two-Time didn’t stop there, and continued the mockery with a second skit, which also took a shot at HBO for good measure.

Of course, all publicity is good publicity, something Dr Disrespect is probably very aware of himself. Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think of the latest Twitch drama.