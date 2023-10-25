Dr Disrespect Rages at His Own Video Game, Deadrop

Dr Disrespect got angry with his very own video game, Deadrop. Dr Disrespect is one of the biggest creators out there thanks to his elaborate persona. Over the last decade, Dr Disrespect grew to be one of the most prominent Twitch streamers, but unfortunately, after a series of controversies, the Doc was eventually banned from the platform. No official reason was ever given and Dr Disrespect even pursued legal action before the matter was settled privately. Ever since, he has been streaming on YouTube and seemingly hasn’t suffered too much as a result. He still pulls in tons of viewers, gets major sponsorships, and so on. The Doc is also now developing his own FPS game with industry veterans who have worked on other shooters like Call of Duty and Halo. The game, titled Deadrop, aims to be an extraction shooter that is developed in tandem with fan feedback to allow everyone a voice on the project and allow people to shape it into what they want it to be.

It sounds pretty cool and fans have been playing new builds of the game for the last year. Dr Disrespect recently went live with the game and ended up dying as he wasn’t able to grab on to a zipline due to some bizarre issue in-game. Naturally, Dr Disrespect screamed and got frustrated, showing even the creators of games rage at their own product. Whether or not this is the kind of press Dr Disrespect wants on his game is anyone’s guess, but it is at least a transparent look at Deadrop. A lot of games utilize fancy trailers, heavily scripted demos, or “betas” that more closely resemble the final product than anything else. Deadrop is allowing people the chance to see how a game is made and its various stages throughout development.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/dexerto/status/1717003293552267515?s=46&t=HtCBM7X8oqxfamcKvZ5XqA

Whether or not Deadrop ends up being a success remains to be seen. There are a lot of major shooters out there right now all vying for players and Deadrop doesn’t come from an established franchise. However, it does have the marketability of being attached to one of the most popular streamers. It’s unclear when the full game will release, but it does look to largely be shaping up quite nicely thus far.