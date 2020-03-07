Dr Disrespect Slams Keyboard and Punches Mic After “Bulls**t” Overwatch Moment

During a recent stream of Overwatch, Twitch star Dr Disrespect took to heart Ninja’s greatest advice, and let out his anger after being killed in vexing fashion. More specifically, the Two-Time slammed his keyboard, punched his mic, and yelled at the top of his lungs. However, remembering that Overwatch isn’t just a game, he quickly composed himself and got back into the action, only to be lasered trying to use his ultimate by the same player. The second time around, the Doc didn’t slam any keyboards or bop his mic, but you could see the pure frustration written on his face.

As you may know, the streamer has been playing the hero shooter a bit lately. It’s not something he usually plays though. As a result, he’s nowhere near as proficient in it as he is other shooters. Naturally, this causes plenty moments of rage, which in turns provides high-quality content for his massive viewership.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over the course of these streams, the Doc has criticized the game quite a bit. At times he’s explained the game is too slow, which is a complaint I’ve heard many throw at the title. Personally, I can’t stand Overwatch, and that’s coming from someone who played it for months straight. It’s a great game, but it’s also — by far — the most infuriating game I’ve ever played. In other words, I can’t really blame Dr Disrespect for losing his cool while playing (skip to the 2:56:50 mark to catch the aforementioned moment).

Again, the Two-Time doesn’t play the Blizzard shooter very often, and it doesn’t look like that’s going to change anytime soon, especially with Call of Duty: Warzone allegedly on the horizon. That said, I’m sure at least a few of his viewers are hoping he’ll return to the game sooner rather than later if it’s going to produce moments like these.

Overwatch is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and even Nintendo Switch. Meanwhile, for more coverage on Dr Disrespect — and everything related to the popular streamer — be sure to take a moment and check out all of our past and recent coverage of the Two-Time by clicking right here.