Dr Disrespect Reveals Why He Won’t Stream Lost Ark

Lost Ark has already found a significant amount of success on Steam, but Dr Disrespect doesn’t seem too interested in checking out the game for himself. During a recent stream, Dr Disrespect and Tim “TimTheTatman” Betar got into a spirited discussion about Lost Ark, and the MMO genre as a whole. MMOs require a significant time investment from players, and Dr Disrespect made the argument that he doesn’t see any difference in the skill level of different players. It’s an interesting argument to be sure, and it’s one that TimTheTatman greatly disagreed with!

“Where’s the skill, though? Ultimately. In terms of a skillthat you might be able to recognize from one player to another. What’sthat difference? So, if I’m watching, let’s say, I dunno, Shroud play the game, and then I watch you play the game, MMO isone of those games where I couldn’t tell the f**king difference betweenwho is a better player,” Dr Disrespect said during the stream.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dr Disrespect’s comments say a lot about how he views video games in general, and his specific tastes. While the competitive aspect of gaming is a big draw, there are a lot of gamers that enjoy different experiences. This is not the first time Dr Disrespect has made his distaste for MMOs known; last year, the streamer similarly revealed his disinterest in New World, another MMO released by Amazon.

For those unfamiliar with Lost Ark, the game has been a massive success story around the world. Developed by Smilegate, Lost Ark initially debuted in South Korea in 2019. Amazon Games picked up publishing duties for the game in other regions, and it is now available as a free-to-play game in North America and Europe. While Dr Disrespect clearly has no interest in trying out Lost Ark, it seems that plenty of other people have been more than happy to try it for themselves!

Lost Ark is available now on PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you been enjoying Lost Ark? Do you agree with Dr Disrespect’s stance on MMOs? Let us know in thecomments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

[H/T: Dexerto]