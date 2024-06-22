Dr Disrespect Says He "Didn't Do Anything Wrong" After New Twitch Ban Allegations Surface

Streamer and content creator Dr Disrespect was banned from Twitch nearly four years ago to the day, and since then, it's never been publicly said why he was banned from the platform. The streamer had a deal with Twitch and a ton of viewers himself which led many to speculate as to why the platform would cut ties with such a well known figure in the streaming space. Twitch issued a vague statement around the time of the ban that simply said it would always take action against content creators when they were found to be in violation of company policies, but other streamers and those claiming to be in the know would occasionally hint vaguely themselves that they knew something about the ban and that it was of a serious nature.

Dr Disrespect has been streaming on YouTube since his Twitch departure with conversations about the ban largely stuffed up until this week when a former Twitch employee came forward with new allegations. Cody Conners whose LinkedIn page lists him as a former account director for strategic partnerships at Twitch said on X, formerly Twitter, that Dr Disrespect's ban allegedly involved "sexting a minor."

"He got banned because got caught sexting a minor in the then existing Twitch whispers product," Conners said in a tweet which still remains up. "He was trying to meet up with her at TwitchCon. The powers that be could read in plain text. Case closed, gang."

Conners did not provide any evidence in tweets or replies to support the claim. Replies to Conners' tweet were a mix of people asking for that evidence while wondering if it was true as well as those who defended the streamer and tagged him in hopes that he'd weigh in and refute the claims.

Dr Disrespect did comment on the allegations not once but twice. The first was in a response to Jake Lucky who covers the content creation and streamer news spaces. He responded to Lucky saying "no wrongdoing was acknowledged." In a separate tweet shared later, Dr Disrespect issued a broader statement regarding the Twitch ban allegations.

"Listen, I'm obviously tied to legal obligations from the settlement with Twitch but I just need to say what I can say since this is the f-----g internet," Dr Disrespect said. "I didn't do anything wrong, all this has been probed and settled, nothing illegal, no wrongdoing was found, and I was paid."

The streamer ended his statement by saying that he'd be back at streaming on Monday to play Elden Ring. Many questioned why Dr Disrespect did not refute the claim entirely instead of repeating that there was "no wrongdoing found." Neither Dr Disrespect nor Connors have said anything further about the claims.