Dragon Age 4 Lead Producer Leaves BioWare

Today, lead producer on Dragon Age 4, Fernando Melo, left BioWare, a company he has been at for the past 12 years. As you may know, this comes only two days after fellow lead producer, Ben Irving, left BioWare. However, unlike Melo, who was working on the new Dragon Age, Irving was the lead producer on Anthem. According to Melo, he’s leaving on his own accord, and presumably on good terms. As for why he’s leaving, the producer doesn’t divulge too many details, but does note he’s been looking to disconnect and has some new creative ideas he wants to explore. News of the departure came way of Melo’s own personal Twitter account, and via the following thread:

“There’s really no easy way to sum up all the fantastic experiences and friendships across our studios, our partners, and in our community, that I’ve been so fortunate to have been a part of over these years,” adds a follow-up tweet.

As you can see in the email above, Melo mentions the new Dragon Age, referring to it as the “definitive Dragon Age experience.”

“I’m incredibly proud and honoured to have played a part in that. I’ll be eagerly awaiting the opportunity to experience the next Dragon Age as a fan this time around,” added Melo.

Dragon Age 4 is currently in development at BioWare. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a release window, platforms, or even a final name for the game. For more news, media, and information on it, click here.

