BioWare Provides Update on Dragon Age 4

✖

BioWare has provided a new update on Dragon Age 4, but it's not the juicy development everyone has been waiting to hear about the PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC game. Taking to Twitter, executive producer at BioWare, Mark Darrah, revealed that the team is hard at work on the next Dragon Age. Darrah also seemingly hints the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced the team to work from home, has delayed the game, though the producer doesn't outright say this. Rather, he hints that "working from home is harder," however, progress is being made.

Unfortunately, this is where the update ends. Darrrah doesn't provide any new information about the game, nor does he provide any information about how far along development is. However, what this random, innocuous update does seem to suggest is the game won't be at Microsoft's big Xbox Series X event tomorrow. If it was, you probably wouldn't provide a "checking in" type of update a day before. No, this seems to suggest it may still be a while before we see the game.

"I realize that most of you are here for Dragon Age news and there hasn't been a lot of that lately... Let me just run down some things I can say," said Darrah. "We are working on the next Dragon Age. Yes, we are working from home. Working from home is harder. We are making progress."

Dragon Age 4 is believed to be in development for PS5, Xbox Series X, PC, and possibly other platforms as well. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of a release date, though we do know the game is still a ways off.

In the most recent and related news, last month our first (and brief) look at the game was revealed. You can check out the teaser for yourself right here.

