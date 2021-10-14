Dragon Age 4 Developer Accidentally Leaks New Information

A BioWare developer just accidentally leaked new information on Dragon Age 4. The fourth installment in the series was announced all the way back in 2018, and began development in 2015. However, development has always gone smoothly which is why three years after its reveal we still have next to no information on the game. This information drought includes no word of a release date or even a release window. What we do know is the game isn’t coming to PS4 and Xbox One.

Over on Twitter, eagled-eyed user Faizan Shaikh, who makes a habit of digging up information on games and developers via LinkedIn, relayed word that one BioWare employee lists platforms for the game on their LinkedIn page, and the platforms include PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. What’s not included are PS4 and Xbox One. Following this up, leakers and industry insiders have started to collaborate this information.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below, you can check out a screenshot of LinkedIn leak for yourself:

Of course, for those still on PS4 and Xbox One, this is horrible news. However, for those not on the last-gen machines, this is great news, as it means BioWare doesn’t need to worry about PS4 and Xbox One as their lowest common denominator, which may lead to a more ambitious and “next-gen” game.

At the moment of publishing, neither BioWare nor EA have commented on any of this, which means we don’t have any type of confirmation or official information. As a result, take everything here with a grain of salt.

Dragon Age 4 is in development for the PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. There’s currently no word of a release date, but the current assumption is the earliest we will see the game is in 2023. That said, don’t be surprised if we see the game in December, at The Game Awards, where it was revealed all the way back in 2018.

As always, feel free to hit the comments section with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Are you excited for Dragon Age 4?