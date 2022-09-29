Dragon Age: Dreadwolf Gets New Update and Tease From BioWare

BioWare has offered a new update and even some teases regarding Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, the next entry in the beloved RPG series. Dragon Age: Dreadwolf was revealed at the end of 2018 and we've gotten next to no insight about what the game actually is. BioWare has been slowly and carefully crafting the next entry in this saga for quite some time. The Dragon Age series rivals Mass Effect as the developer's most important IP and offers a chance to rope in the Elder Scrolls and DnD crowd. All three of the previous games were met with critical acclaim and are some of the most memorable RPGs out there, but it seems like it will still be a while before we get to play the fourth installment.

However, BioWare has checked in with fans via a new blog post to give an update on the game and tease some story-related details on the game. The teases largely come from Codex entries released by BioWare, some details in the Codex entries have been redacted, but they help give a sense of the world. Dragon Age: Dreadwolf senior writer Sylvia Feketekuty also teased what some fans can expect from the story in the game as part of a larger discussion in the blog post.

"It's been eight years since our last DA game came out," said Feketekuty. "I've seen a lot of adults fondly reminiscing about how they played it as teens! Dragon Age: Dreadwolf has been a balance of providing answers to long-standing questions for veteran fans while making a game that new players, or someone who only played DA:I years ago, can also get into."

As of right now, it remains unclear when we will next see the game. BioWare is also working on a new Mass Effect game which appears to be even earlier in development than Dragon Age: Dreadwolf. Either way, it's good to see the team taking its time following the controversial releases of Anthem and Mass Effect: Andromeda.

