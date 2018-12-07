BioWare Offers Special Message to Fans Following ‘Dragon Age 4’ Reveal

Dragon Age fans finally got their first look at what’s to come with a brand new Dragon Age 4 teaser trailer after years of leaks, rumors, and false hope. Though the latest title is still a few years away, BioWare’s Mark Darrah and Matthew Goldman wanted to say a few words to assure fans that the game is in good hands and the wait will be worth it.

Though the above teaser is just that – a teaser – it does say a lot about what’s to come. As to why, you can find that below though be warned – there are Dragon Age: Inquisition spoilers.

Mark Darrah had a afew words to say about the most recent reveal, including good news about the team behind the latest Thedas adventure: “While we won’t be sharing any details for now, I can tell you we have been building a new team around a core of Dragon Age veterans, people I’ve worked with on Dragon Age, Jade Empire, and some of whom I’ve worked with since the Baldur’s Gate days.”

Creative Director Matthew Goldman also had a few words to say, opening up about these incredible living worlds they’ve built through the years. “Over the years I’ve taken on increasing challenges: building vast living worlds, devising fun party-based combat and illustrating fantastic stories. Now, I’m honored and excited to continue BioWare’s rich legacy of colorful companions, romance and epic choices in my favorite fantasy franchise.”

Want to know what we think about what’s next? Spoilers ahead for Dragon Age: Inquisition:

At the end of Dragon Age Inquisition’s final DLC Trespasser, all of our questions were answered when players confronted Solas – the Dread Wolf from Elven legend. With an agenda that could undo life as we know it, it looks like players will be taking the fight to Tevinter to stop his plans once and for all. This also makes perfect sense given the recent comic tie-ins that centered around the inner-workings of the Magisterium.

What do you think about the latest trailer? Excited for what’s to come? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below!

