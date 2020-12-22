New Dragon Age Comic Series Announced

Dark Horse Comics and BioWare have announced a new Dragon Age comic book series, Dragon Age: Dark Fortress, that is set to debut early next year. The comic picks up after previous entries like Dragon Age: Blue Wraith and Dragon Age: Magekiller. As with the recent entries, the book features Dragon Age's resident mage hunter and slave-freer Fenris, alongside characters from the previous comics like Vaea, Ser Aaron, Francesca, Autumn the Mabari, and more in order to break into an unbreakable fortress.

The comic book is set to release the first issue on March 31, 2021. Nunzio DeFilippis, Christina Weir, Fernando Heinz Furukawa, and Michael Atiyeh are named as working on the title. As with previous Dragon Age comics from Dark Horse, Sachin Teng will be providing absolutely gorgeous covers for each and every one.

The news broke! @CWWeir and I are returning to Thedas, and we're bringing #AutumnTheMabari with us! (And Fenris, and Vaea, and Ser Aaron, and Francesca, and Tessa & Marius). #DragonAge #DragonAgeDarkFortress https://t.co/k4SU3SLKqb — Nunzio DeFilippis (@ndefilippis) December 22, 2020

You can check out the full cover by Teng, in all its glory, below:

(Photo: Dark Horse)

As noted above, Dragon Age: Dark Fortress #1 is set to release on March 31, 2021. As for the video games themselves, Dragon Age 4 is known to be in development, and BioWare recently shared a new cinematic for the upcoming video game. It does not yet have a release date. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Dragon Age franchise right here.

