Exclusive Preview: The Inquisition Turns to Con Artists in ‘Dragon Age: Deception’ #2

With a series that first began its journey back in 2009 with BioWare’s Dragon Age Origins, the franchise has evolved over the past decade with new games, comics, and companion novels — and the adventure is far from over. Fans were able to get a little taste of Thedas once more when the latest comic from Dark Horse, Dragon Age: Deception, made its debut just the other week. Now we’ve got your exclusive first look at the journey that lies ahead.

At the helm of the latest series is writer Nunzio DeFilippis and Cristina Weir, with Fernando Heinz Furukawa on the art front and colorist Michael Atiyeh. With stunning cover art by the returning Sachin Teng, we find ourselves once again back in the land of blood magic and intrigue as the Inquisition continues a risky mission with even riskier companions.

Interested in a sneak peek at what’s to come? We’ve got your first look below:

For more about the second issue, here’s how Dark Horse describes it: “With limited influence inside the magocracy known as the Tevinter Imperium, the Inquisition turns to strange bedfellows to accomplish a critical mission—a pair of con artists with a rivalry as grand as their performances!”

Need a little catching up with the first entry into the latest comic series? Instead of playing the part of a mage killer or knight errant as with the previous comics, this time fans of the long-standing franchise will learn the story of the stunningly deceptive con artist, Olivia Pryde. After a failed career as an actress, Pryde ventures into a life of crime throughout the streets of Ventus. When she targets Calix Qintara, a well-known Tevinter household regarded for their wealth, things quickly go south after she realises that Calix is nothing like she thought.

The second issue goes on sale on November 14th for $3.99 and will bring 32 new pages of glorious adventure. Pre-orders will be available through major online retailers such as Barnes & Noble, Amazon, and others. It will also be available through Dark Horse’s official website and local comic shops!

