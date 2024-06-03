New Dragon Age: Dreadwolf Update Points to 2024 Release

A new move at Electronic Arts has indicated that Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is very much on track to release in 2024. Over the past few weeks, reports have indicated that EA and developer BioWare are soon preparing a major showing for the next game in the Dragon Age series. Now, with said reveal for Dreadwolf potentially taking place later this week at Summer Game Fest, EA is setting the stage for pre-orders of the title to go live.

As of today, new pages for Dragon Age: Dreadwolf have been added to both the PlayStation Store and Microsoft Store. Despite being announced all the way back in 2018, this is the first time that BioWare's new Dragon Age title has been seen on digital storefronts. As such, it seems apparent that EA is beginning to ready the game for sale, which lines up with what we've heard about its ensuing release later this year.

For now, there's not much to note about Dragon Age: Dreadwolf on these new store listings. No images of the game can be found other than its logo, which is one that we have seen previously. That being said, EA has added a new description of the game that sheds further light on the story, characters, and world that will be seen in Dreadwolf.

"Welcome to Dragon Age: Dreadwolf. Enter the world of Thedas, a vibrant land of rugged wilderness, treacherous labyrinths, and glittering cities – steeped in savage combat and secret magics. Now, the fate of this world teeters on a knife's edge," says the synopsis. "Thedas needs a new leader; one they'll never see coming. You'll forge a courageous fellowship to challenge the gathering storm. Friendship, drama, and romance will abound as you bring striking individuals together into an extraordinary team. Become the leader and light the beacon of hope in their darkest moments."

As mentioned, there's a good chance that we'll see more of Dragon Age: Dreadwolf on June 7 during the Summer Game Fest live stream. Until then, all we continue to know with certainty is that the next game in the lauded RPG franchises will be coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC whenever it does launch.