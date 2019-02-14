Gaming

Former ‘Dragon Age’ Writer Reveals the “Ideal Dates” for In-Game Romance Options

Though David Gaider is no longer with BioWare, the creator behind some of our favourite characters […]

By

Though David Gaider is no longer with BioWare, the creator behind some of our favourite characters in the Dragon Age universe is back and sharing with fans what some of our favorite love interests from the beloved RPG franchise would want for an “ideal” date on Valentine’s Day. As a hardcore Dragon Age fan girl (and I will protect Fenris with my life), I couldn’t just not write this on the day of love!

Whether you favor our favorite broody elf or prefer a bit more blushing with Alistair or Cassandra, here is what the talented writer had to say about some of our favorite characters:

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you really wanted some fireworks, go Anders *insert winking emoji here followed by a loud “DAMMIT, ANDERS*

What are your plans for this Valentine’s Day? Some epic game time solo or with a loved one, or putting the stories to bed for an evening? Sound off in the comment section below or join me in my BioWare obsession over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

Tagged:

Related Posts