Former ‘Dragon Age’ Writer Reveals the “Ideal Dates” for In-Game Romance Options

Though David Gaider is no longer with BioWare, the creator behind some of our favourite characters in the Dragon Age universe is back and sharing with fans what some of our favorite love interests from the beloved RPG franchise would want for an “ideal” date on Valentine’s Day. As a hardcore Dragon Age fan girl (and I will protect Fenris with my life), I couldn’t just not write this on the day of love!

Whether you favor our favorite broody elf or prefer a bit more blushing with Alistair or Cassandra, here is what the talented writer had to say about some of our favorite characters:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Alistair’s would probably start off as something which seems lame – like he takes you bowling. Then you realize he’s rented the entire place, because he remembered your anniversary, and has it all set up with candles so he can clumsily serenade you while blushing the entire time. //t.co/Y3ic7ypiX8 — David Gaider (@davidgaider) February 14, 2019

Fenris’s dream date would probably involve raiding a magister’s Tevinter mansion, and then – excited like a schoolboy – he demonstrates his latest choreography for you amidst the ruins. Plus, he brought wine. — David Gaider (@davidgaider) February 14, 2019

Dorian’s dream date would be some elaborate extravaganza which you both decide to ditch halfway through to head down to the worst dive in the city. There you end up in a big fight with sailors. Who you then drink shots with after the fight’s over until you all pass out. — David Gaider (@davidgaider) February 14, 2019

Zevran’s dream date would involve him taking you on a tour of Antiva while he plays a mandolin. All the locals seem to know him and bring out cakes and other delightful treats. Eventually it turns out to be the lead-up to an assassination. After the fight, he apologizes with sex. — David Gaider (@davidgaider) February 14, 2019

Cassandra’s date is taking you to a play of Varric’s first novel. Her delight is palpable. You arranged to have her dragged on stage to play a character… at first she protests , but then plays the part perfectly. After, you walk along the pier while she talks about her dreams. — David Gaider (@davidgaider) February 14, 2019

Morrigan’s dream date is taking you to break into a tomb full of musty tomes. You read passages to each other while she laughs at your interpretations of the text. As you’re leaving, she suddenly remembers to tell you she had a lovely time. You’re not allowed to call it a date. — David Gaider (@davidgaider) February 14, 2019

If you really wanted some fireworks, go Anders *insert winking emoji here followed by a loud “DAMMIT, ANDERS*

What are your plans for this Valentine’s Day? Some epic game time solo or with a loved one, or putting the stories to bed for an evening? Sound off in the comment section below or join me in my BioWare obsession over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!