Dragon Age: The Veilguard Fans Surprised With Free Download

Dragon Age: The Veilguard was one of 2024’s most anticipated releases that unfortunately ended up being one of 2024’s most divisive releases. And for many, also one of 2024’s most disappointing games. Those that haven’t checked it out yet but are interested in potentially buying the RPG can now preview it for free to see if it is going to be for them.

Just to mainline Dragon Age: The Veilguard takes 25 hours. Add side content to this and the game length increases to 60 hours. Meanwhile, completionists will need about 3x 25 hours with the BioWare RPG. It’s a pretty long game.

To this end, five hours of the RPG is not very long, but it is long enough with the game to get a good feel for it. And this is exactly what those with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or EA Play subscription can do: play a five-hour trial of the game.

From here, the game can be purchased outright for cheaper than normal because it is on sale on Steam, PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, GameStop, and Target. The greatest of these discounts is on Steam, where the game is 35% off, and thus on sale for $38.99.

The fourth Dragon Age game, and a follow-up to 2014’s Dragon Age: Inquisition, Dragon Age: The Veilguard released back at the end of October, so this free trial comes pretty soon after the game’s release. Typically, EA games don’t hit EA Play for six months. That said, it hasn’t sold very well, so this may be why. And this is not the full game, just a trial.

“Solas, the Dread Wolf and Elven Trickster god of legend, wants to tear down the Veil that separates Thedas from the world of demons, restoring his people’s immortality and glory—even at the cost of countless lives,” reads an official story synopsis of the game for those unfamiliar with Dragon Age: The Veilguard. “But his ritual goes awry, and his worst fears are realized, as two of his most ancient and powerful adversaries are released. They seek only to finish what they started millennia ago – the complete and utter domination of our world. Rook’s journey to stop these two powerful deities will span across all of Thedas to bustling cities, lush tropics, boreal forests, fettered swamps and the deepest depths, but be wary of the evil forces along the way like the Dark Spawn, Venatori Cultists and Demons of the Fade.”

