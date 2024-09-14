Dragon Age: The Veilguard Finally Adds Feature The Series Has Been Missing for 15 Years

BioWare has confirmed that when Dragon Age: The Veilguard releases next month on October 31 -- via PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S -- it will do so with a fan-favorite feature the series has never had. It has been 15 years since the series began back in 2009 with the release of Dragon Age: Origins. Two years later, in 2011, the series doubled in games with the release of Dragon Age 2. Then the third, and most recent game in the series, Dragon Age: Inquisition came out three years later in 2014. Within five years, three Dragon Age games shipped. In the nine years since, none have shipped, but that is about to change.

Suffice to say, Dragon Age: The Veilguard has lots of expectations to live up to, yet lots to prove as well. In some ways, it feels the future of BioWare may live or die by this release. Whatever the case, when Dragon Age: The Veilguard releases next month it will release in an industry far different than the industry it previously existed.

Technically, photo modes have existed since 2005, when Gran Turismo 4 released and introduced the feature. Photo modes didn't become a popular feature until more recently though. Even back in 2014, when Dragon Age: Inquisition released, the feature was still fairly novel. Not anymore though. That said, it should come as no surprise that Dragon Age: The Veilguard will have a photo mode. Unlike some games though, which wait to add it after release, the new BioWare RPG will have it at launch.

How robust this photo mode will be, remains to be seen but all details and indications so far suggest at the very least it won't be bare bones. And for a game with custom characters and as many detailed and visually appealing environments as Dragon Age: The Veilguard, we suspect the fruits of this photo mode to dominate social media at the time of the game's release.