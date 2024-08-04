Dragon Age: The Veilguard Release Date Narrowed by EA

Electronic Arts has slightly narrowed when the release date for Dragon Age: The Veilguard will fall. Upon its reemergence earlier this summer, BioWare and EA didn’t provide a specific launch date for the fourth mainline Dragon Age title. Instead, it merely said that the game would arrive at some point in the fall of 2024. Now, EA has doubled down on this launch window and has given eager fans a more specific time period in which it will be released.

Outlined in EA’s latest financial documents, the publisher said that Dragon Age: The Veilguard will arrive in the third quarter of its current fiscal year. This span of time specifically lasts from October 2024 until the end of December 2024. While this window was always widely anticipated to be when The Veilguard would release, it officially puts an end to any possibility of the game sneaking into September.

As for the announcement of the release date for Dragon Age: The Veilguard, BioWare recently told fans that it will be sharing news of the game’s launch in August. In addition, it will also be providing more details on the post-release roadmap for The Veilguard at this time. Whenever all of these details do come to light, we’ll be sure to update you here on ComicBook.

For now, all that’s known with certainty is that Dragon Age: The Veilguard will be coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC when it does drop later this year. To learn more about the game and what it will entail, you can check out its official description below.

“Enter the world of Thedas, a vibrant land of rugged wilderness, treacherous labyrinths, and glittering cities – steeped in conflict and secret magics. Now, a pair of corrupt ancient gods have broken free from centuries of darkness and are hellbent on destroying the world.

Thedas needs someone they can count on. Rise as Rook, Dragon Age’s newest hero. Be who you want to be and play how you want to play as you fight to stop the gods from blighting the world. But you can’t do this alone – the odds are stacked against you. Lead a team of seven companions, each with their own rich story to discover and shape, and together you will become The Veilguard.

Rally the Veilguard and defy the gods in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, an immersive single-player RPG where you become the leader others believe in.”

