New Dragon Age: The Veilguard PS5 and Xbox Discount Is the Biggest Since Release

Dragon Age: The Veilguard on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S has received its biggest discount since release, and is consequently the cheapest it has ever been since release on these platforms. The game has notably been one dollar cheaper before, but this was only digitally and only on Steam. The new deals are for physical copies on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, and courtesy of 43% percent discounts from both Amazon and Best Buy.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard released back on October 31, 2024 via all of the aforementioned platforms and via BioWare and EA. And despite years of anticipation it ended up being a commercial flop for the pair, which may explain why it’s been aggressively discounted so far, and is already almost half off a little over two months later.

Critically, the game did alright registering Metacritic scores ranging from 76 to 85, depending on the platform. However, it was unable to pair this with commercial success. More than this, it got engulfed in the ongoing culture war in gaming, which no doubt had a negative impact on the RPG. That said, those that haven’t purchase the RPG yet but are interested in checking it out, can grab it for only $39.99 on Amazon and $39.99 on Best Buy.

Of course, Dragon Age: The Veilguard is going to dip lower than this as the year progresses, but this may be the cheapest it will be for a while. It has already been on sale a few times so far in 2024, but the discounts have been lighter than this, and they probably won’t be deeper than this for at least a few months. Perhaps closer to the end of the fiscal quarter, at the end of March, it will get another larger discount, but there is no guarantee of this.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is available on PC, PS5, PS5 Pro, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the BioWare RPG — including all of the latest Dragon Age: The Veilguard news, all of the latest Dragon Age: The Veilguard rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Dragon Age: The Veilguard deals — click here.