Dragon Age: The Veilguard First Update Announced

BioWare has announced the first Dragon Age: The Veilguard update, “coming later this week” to PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. When exactly this week the game’s first update will release, BioWare doesn’t say. What it does do is tease some of the things players of the new Dragon Age game can expect from it.

“We have our first patch for Dragon Age: The Veilguard coming later this week to all platforms,” writes BioWare on X. “This patch will include some bug fixes, minor balance changes, and some crash mitigations. Full Patch Notes will be available with the patch!”

While BioWare has not divulged the patch notes for the update, it has provided some examples. And presumably these are some of the highlights of the update they are being singled out early. To this end, BioWare teases the following changes coming with the update.

Fixed an issue where some customizations were not applied to the Inquisitor correctly in one scene.

Fixed an issue where DLSS options could end up “grayed-out” on a 40-series Nvidia GPU. (PC only)

Fixed an issue that caused Companion Skill Points to reset.

With the US election tomorrow, November 5, the update is certainly not releasing tomorrow. Wednesday may also be ruled out for the same reason. If we had to bet the update will probably release Thursday or Friday. This is just speculation though.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is available via PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the new BioWare RPG, click here.

“From the storytellers at BioWare comes Dragon Age: The Veilguard, an all new single-player fantasy RPG experience. This bold, heroic adventure is built to deliver on what the series is best known for: rich storytelling, fantasy worldbuilding, companions & fellowship, and a world where you matter. In Dragon Age: The Veilguard, you’ll embark on a quest to face powerful Elven gods and stop the destruction they’re unleashing on the world. You are known as Rook, battling on the front lines alongside a compelling cast of companions with individual storylines and motivations. In true Dragon Age fashion, companions are central to the experience and as Rook, you must rise up, rally your crew and forge relationships to become the unexpected leader others believe in.