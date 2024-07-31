Dragon Age: The Veilguard Release Date, Roadmap Coming in August

BioWare has announced that it will soon be divulging the release date for Dragon Age: The Veilguard. Upon its reemergence earlier this summer, the next entry in the beloved Dragon Age series was finally shown off in great detail. Not only did The Veilguard receive an extensive gameplay presentation, but it was confirmed to have a new title from the previous Dragon Age: Dreadwolf. Now, BioWare is gearing up to share the launch date for The Veilguard, which is the most notable piece of info that has yet to come to light.

In a new post on BioWare’s website, the studio recapped its recent presence at San Diego Comic-Con 2024. Generally speaking, no major news tied to Dragon Age: The Veilguard came about at the convention as BioWare was primarily focused on highlighting the game’s cast. Fortunately, for those looking for more news on the project, BioWare said today that August will bring with it “a new roadmap, more looks at the game, and our official release date.” Additional details other than this weren’t shared, but BioWare did add that it would be uploading its panel from SDCC soon enough.

Currently, BioWare hasn’t released a wholly new game in over five years as Anthem launched in early 2019. Unfortunately, Anthem was the second consecutive project from the studio to fail to meet expectations as it came about after 2017’s Mass Effect: Andromeda. Because of this, Dragon Age: The Veilguard is being looked at as a key release for BioWare that could play a pivotal part in where the company goes next.

One thing that is known for certain about Dragon Age: The Veilguard is that it will be arriving before the end of 2024. Additionally, it will be BioWare’s first project that is exclusive to current-gen platforms in PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Pre-orders for the game haven’t gone live just yet, but they likely will soon after the launch date is confirmed.

