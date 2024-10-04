Dragon Age: The Veilguard Goes Gold After Nearly 10 Years of Development

It has been a long time coming, but Dragon Age: The Veilguard has finally gone gold and is now ready for its launch at the end of October. The fourth mainline Dragon Age first started its development at BioWare in 2015 and was formally revealed to the public in late 2018. Over the course of its creation, The Veilguard was overhauled internally a handful of times and even had a name change from Dragon Age: Dreadwolf to its current title earlier in 2024. Now, after such a long wait, Dragon Age fans can confidently expect to play The Veilguard soon.

In a message shared to social media, BioWare revealed that Dragon Age: The Veilguard has now gone gold. If you're unfamiliar with this term, going gold essentially means that the initial development on The Veilguard has now been completed and the game can begin being printed to discs and shipped around the globe. Up until its launch, those at BioWare will likely continue to work on The Veilguard and will push out any additional changes in the form of a day-one update.

"Dragon Age: The Veilguard has gone gold!" BioWare announced. "Thank you all for your support as we cross this important milestone. See you in Thedas on October 31st!"

— Dragon Age (@dragonage) October 4, 2024

Further down the line, BioWare has already confirmed what its next project after Dragon Age: The Veilguard will be. While details are still spotty, the next entry in the Mass Effect series will be the studio's upcoming endeavor and should tie in with the events of Mass Effect 3. For now, BioWare has yet to even commit to a broad release window for this new Mass Effect project, but we should start to hear more in the months ahead.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is set to arrive on October 31st and will be available for current-gen platforms including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Be sure to stay tuned to our coverage of the game here on ComicBook in the weeks ahead as we'll have a lot more to share with you leading up to release.