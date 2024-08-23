Dragon Age: Vows & Vengeance Announced by BioWare

Dragon Age: Vows & Vengeance has been announced by BioWare a couple of months ahead of the release of Dragon Age: The Veilguard on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. Unfortunately, for those desperate to start playing Dragon Age right now, it is not a new game, but it should help hold over Dragon Age fans until that is possible this October. Continuing a long trend of expanding the Dragon Age universe with other media, Dragon Age: Vows & Vengeance is a weekly narrative podcast that is set to start on August 29.

According to BioWare, the podcast will introduce “a new pair of heroes” in addition to the seven companions in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, all of which will be “brought together by fate as they embark on a journey of revenge, redemption, and love.” And all of this will play out over the course of eight episodes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Beginning on August 29th, this eight part weekly narrative series stars podcast-exclusive characters voiced by Mae Whitman, Bridgette Lundy-Paine, and Armen Taylor, and also features all of our companions from Dragon Age: The Veilguard: Harding (Ali Hillis), Davrin (Ike Amadi), Bellara (Jee Young Han), Neve (Jessica Clark), Taash (Jin Maley), Emmrich (Nick Boraine) alongside Manfred (Matt Mercer), and Lucanis (Zach Mendez),” reads BioWare’s pitch of the new podcast series. “Throughout the series, you’ll be able to learn more about each of their extraordinary backstories. This podcast is written by Will Melton and Jeremy Novick, with BioWare narrative support from Mary De Marle and John Epler.”

The official pitch continues, with a story synopsis: “When the first episode airs, you’ll meet Nadia, a retired thief unknowingly working for the Dread Wolf. Nadia and her lover, Elio, find themselves in the midst of something much greater than them – a threat to the entire world – until Elio is seemingly banished to the Fade. Enter: Drayden, a writer with an interesting connection to the Fade. Drayden and Nadia team up on an arduous adventure to rescue Elio from the Fade with a little help from some familiar friendly faces.”

If you are interested in checking out this series, which will no doubt connect to the events of the game, you will need the following schedule. It will be released on the following platforms: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, Castbox, Pocket Casts, Podchaser, and Player FM.

8/29 – Episode 1: Featuring Nadia, Elio, and Drayden

9/5 – Episode 2: Featuring Harding

9/12 – Episode 3: Featuring Davrin

9/19 – Episode 4: Featuring Bellara

9/26 – Episode 5: Featuring Taash

10/3 – Episode 6: Featuring Lucanis

10/10 – Episode 7: Featuring Emmrich

10/17 – Episode 8: Featuring Neve

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is set to release worldwide on October 29 via PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. For more coverage on the long-awaited BioWare RPG, click here.