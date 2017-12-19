Dragon Ball Fighterz’ Latest Video Takes A Closer Look At Adult Gohan’s Move Set

Last month, Bandai Namco revealed a number of new fighters for Dragon Ball FighterZ, and amongst them was an adult version of Gohan, who looks to kick just as much butt – if not more – than the pint-sized version. Today, the publisher revealed a new video that takes a closer look at his move set. And, man, does he look powerful.

In the video, we get a closer look of what Gohan is capable of in adult form, as he serves to be an “interesting character,” according to the host. When he powers up, all the way to level seven, his special moves without being powered up can be interesting. But once he does power up, things become even more devastating, with strung punches and kick combos, and a special EX one that can knock back an opponent into the middle of next Tuesday. And he proves to be a big threat from everywhere, especially with his psycho beam, which serves as a devastating projectile.

Videos by ComicBook.com

His level three is amazing as well, as he calls upon a family Kamehameha, with a secondary character lending him a hand.

It’s not a full detailed video, mind you, as it just runs about a minute and a half, and features a bit of discussion on what he can do with just some general moves. That said, though, he looks frickin’ fantastic, and should put on quite a show when paired against other powerful characters in the game, like Vegeta and Goku, for example.

We’ll see more of the game in action soon enough, as an open beta is set to launch this January, giving fans more than enough opportunity to fight one another before the game’s launch. Though Bandai Namco has yet to detail who all will be playable in the beta, you can bet that adult Gohan will probably take part in the action. We’ll let you know if the publisher confirms any details between now and then.

For now, though, enjoy the video below, and prepare for fighting goodness when Dragon Ball FighterZ launches on January 26th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.