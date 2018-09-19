‘Dragon Ball FighterZ’ Brings Cooler and Android 17 to the Fight This Month

The Dragon Ball FighterZ team had already previously confirmed Cooler and Android 17’s arrival to the hit fighting game earlier this year, but we haven’t had a release date until now. Luckily for those waiting for the newest DLC characters to arrive, Bandai Namco has confirmed that both will be making their way into the game on September 27th.

Both of the new characters have something new to bring to the table. We learned earlier this month that Cooler lands some sweet damage and has decent range, but his jumping medium is where this character shines the most. This particular mechanic has even been likened to Android 21’s moveset, which makes him an amazing addition to the roster.

As for Android 17, here’s the breakdown of their moves, courtesy of Gematsu:

“Barrier Explosion” – Surrounds his body in a barrier before charging forward. This can also be used in the air.

“End Game” – Goes around behind the enemy and continuously attacks.

Meteor Attack: “Super Electric Strike” – Swirls around energy that builds up in his hands, then fires it off. This can also be used in the air.

In addition to Android 17’s confirmation, they will also be bringing with them the new “Space Arena” stage through a free update for Xbox One and PlayStation 4. We’re assuming that this also applies to PC, but we don’t have actual confirmation on that given that the magazine this information came from does not cover PC titles.

More about both characters have been revealed in the latest issue of Japanese magazine V-Jump, but we do know that both will be arriving on September 27th alongside the arrival of the game for Nintendo Switch.

