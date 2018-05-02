‘Dragon Ball FighterZ’ Needs These ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Characters ASAP

Bandai Namco is wasting no time adding new DLC characters to the Dragon Ball FighterZ roster, but there are a few that would do well coming sooner rather than later.

With Bardock and Broly being added first and Vegito Blue and Fused Zamasu now not far away as the game’s second DLC pair, nothing seems to be off-limits when it comes to adding new fighters. Neither of the latter two characters appeared until their debut in Dragon Ball Super, so it’s clear that Bandai Namco is open to diving straight into the manga and anime story arcs that are fresh on fans’ minds.

Dragon Ball Super was filled to the brim with characters, but what better place to find new competitors for Dragon Ball FighterZ than the Universe Survival Saga that Dragon Ball Super closed with? With fighters across multiple universes gathering and showcasing their skills and strategies, there are more possibilities for DLC fighters than anyone could hope for.

Still, there are a few that stand out from the rest as the ones we’d love to see soon if Bandai Namco wants to strike while the Dragon Ball Super iron is still hot. Sticking mostly to the DLC format that releases characters in pairs, here are the Dragon Ball Super fighters that we want to see ASAP.

Ultra Instinct Goku and Jiren

It wouldn’t be a complete list without Ultra Instinct Goku and Jiren the Gray from Universe 11, so we’ll get them out of the way first.

These two fighters are the faces of the Universe Survival Saga, Goku fighting for Universe 7 while Jiren fights with the rest of the Pride Troopers for Universe 11. With Jiren being a seemingly unbeatable foe and Goku reaching a new level of power by achieving his Ultra Instinct form, the two steal the show during this saga with their planet-shaking blows and repeated showdowns. Both get stronger and reach unimaginable power levels as the fight goes on, so a similar element that makes them deadlier either based on how low their health is or how long the match has gone on for would be an extremely unique mechanic in FighterZ.

Each of these characters have already been added to Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 but the newer Dragon Ball FighterZ still has Ultra Instinct and Jiren-sized holes in the roster just waiting to be filled by the two characters. If nobody else makes an the journey from Super to FighterZ, Ultra Instinct and Jiren need to be added.

Toppo and Dyspo

Rounding out the other two core members of Universe 11’s Pride Troopers is Toppo and Dyspo, the mustached and super-speedy fighters that support Jiren in their quest to dispense justice.

Jiren might be the strongest in Universe 11, but Toppo is still the leader of the Pride Troopers and deserves a spot in the roster. He’s got an iconic attack that shows up throughout the Tournament of Power called Justice Flash and even shows off his God of Destruction powers when he becomes desperate, the latter of which could be a temporary transformation like Frieza’s Golden variant.

Backing Toppo and Jiren up is Dyspo, the long-eared fighter that gave Universe 7’s heroes so much trouble. He stood toe-to-toe with fighters like Frieza and Hit before being eliminated late in the tournament and would be a perfect addition to FighterZ since the game lacks a character that’s entirely devoted to speed.

Cabba and Kefla

If you’re up on your Dragon Ball FighterZ leaks, you may have noticed that Cabba and Kale are supposedly slated for a Season 2 DLC release with Caulifla coming as an assist for Kale. But in light of the DLC that adds Vegito, we’ve got a better idea: Add Cabba and the fusion of the two female Saiyans known as Kefla.

Cabba makes his appearance in Dragon Ball Super before the Tournament of Power, but he returns for the battle to fight for Universe 6. Though he doesn’t make it all the way to the end, he serves as an inspiration for Vegeta throughout the tournament.

Instead of adding Caulifla and Kale separately, Bandai Namco could stick with the pair format by adding their fused form, Kefla, alongside Cabba. The fusion fighter gave Goku a challenge in his Imperfect Ultra Instinct form and had some beautiful red and yellow attacks that destroy everything around them. Her Final Weapon move would also be one of the most dramatic finishers to watch if she can close out a match with it, and it’d be fantastic to see it in action in FighterZ.

Bergamo and Ribrianne

The final two fighters that need to be a part of Dragon Ball FighterZ don’t hail from the same universe, but they’ve got similarities that would help expand on a mechanic that’s not seen often in FighterZ.

Much like Captain Ginyu who’s already an added fighter, these two have teams from their respective universes that back them up. Bergamo has the other two members of the Trio de Dangers from Universe 9 while Ribrianne, the transformed version of Universe 2’s Brianne de Chateau, has the rest of the universe’s Magical Girl cast behind her.

Captain Ginyu’s abilities call in the rest of his Ginyu Force for quick attacks before they take their leave, a mechanic not to be confused with Z Assists. In the same manner, these characters could use moves that call upon their allies for quick attacks, be it poison clouds or heart-shaped ki blasts.

Did we miss any fighters from Dragon Ball Super that you’d rather see before these? Let us know in the comment section who you want to see as new Dragon Ball FighterZ DLC!