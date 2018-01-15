An Extended Dragon Ball FighterZ Beta Now Seems Unlikely Following Server Maintenance

An extension of the Dragon Ball FighterZ open beta seems less like a possibility after Bandai Namco reported that maintenance on the beta yielded “positive results.”

The Bandai Namco UK account recently tweeted the news that the game’s beta had been worked on with those positive outcomes being achieved. While that would normally be welcome news for those struggling to find a match online, their Bandai Namco’s following statement seemed to suggest that the beta wouldn’t be extended with the publishers reminding players of the beta’s end time and encouraging everyone to get as much playtime in as possible before it comes to an end.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We are glad to confirm that the Dragon Ball FighterZ Open Beta Test received some tweaks with positive results. Thank you for your support, we hope you will keep on playing with us until the end of the Open Beta Test on 16th January, 08:00 am (UK Time).#DBFighterzBETA pic.twitter.com/yaCaf5gBPm — Bandai Namco UK (@BandaiNamcoUK) January 15, 2018

The idea that the beta may have been extended came from another social media post from Bandai Namco where the company acknowledged server problems that were plaguing the beta and said that work was being done to resolve the issues. Players would sit in lobbies without being able to find a match despite the social areas being full of Dragon Ball chibis representing other players, and as a result of those issues, Bandai Namco considered extending the beta. However, the key word there that was used by Bandai Namco was “consider.”

“The current Open Beta will remain online and available so that the players who can log in and play it, can keep doing so,” Bandai Namco said.

“Please note, that if we cannot address the issues within a decent amount of time, we will consider extending the Open Beta of Dragon Ball FighterZ.”

Players on the PlayStation 4 appeared to have had less issues than others, but all platforms faced the same server issues that marred an otherwise enjoyable beta. It does lack a few components that you’d hope to find such as a training ground to choose your character and practice before fighting online, but even smashing some buttons as your favorite Dragon Ball characters yields plenty of exciting action while you search online for move lists.

The beta is still scheduled on Jan. 16 unless Bandai Namco decides to update that end date with an extension.