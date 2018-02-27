Dragon Ball FighterZ February Patch Detailed, Fixes Incoming

While Dragon Ball FighterZ from Bandai Namco is a technically impressive fighting game, it’s not perfect, as its online connectivity issues have been nagging a few fans out there. But fret not, as these problems will soon be addressed.

Producer Tomoko Hiroki already confirmed that two incoming patches would alleviate a number of these issues, with one set to go live this month. Today, via the official Dragon Ball FighterZ page, we’ve learned just what will be coming to the game in a couple of days’ time.

(Kudos to Eventhubs for the translation!)

“Thank you to everyone who has been enjoying Dragon Ball FighterZ. We’d like to announce the contents of the late February update to the game. (Once the update is out, because of changes to the battle system, replay data from the older version will be incompatible, so please be aware of this).”



Update contents:



• Party Match has been implemented.



• Replay Channel has had the following functions added: Follow Channel, Search Channel.



• Arcade Mode has been changed to be more convenient.



• The flow has been changed so that you can choose your next destination at the Results screen after clearing a course.



• When pausing for Option during battle, we’ve added “Return to Course Select” and “Return to Character Select.”



• When an opponent is found while searching for a Ring Match, Casual Match or Ranked Match, the controller will now vibrate.



• Replay Data has been adjusted to the new version. Once this update goes live, you will no longer be able to view replay data from the old version. Please be aware.



Gameplay



• Movement should now feel more stable.



• Effects and cinematic moments have been adjusted to display more correctly.



• A bug where after a Dragon Rush forced character switch, if you used a move that will switch your position to your opponent’s, the hitbox would become reversed, has been fixed.



Online



• To improve the matchmaking in the game, one part of the system has been revamped, in order to optimize it. We are planning to gradually continue working on improving this area.



• For the DLC Anime Song & BGM pack, we’ve changed the settings so that P1 and P2 can each hear their own chosen song.Please continue enjoying Dragon Ball FighterZ in the future as well.

Again, this patch should be live soon, with another one yet to come in March.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.