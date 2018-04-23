Dragon Ball FighterZ Is Officially Adding Fused Zamasu

Bandai Namco has officially revealed that Fused Zamasu is coming to Dragon Ball FighterZ as a DLC character.

After much speculation, referring back to previous leaks that suggested as much, and some screens that featured the fused villain, Bandai Namco confirmed that Fused Zamasu is on the way. The publisher tweeted about Fused Zamasu’s reveal and announced the character while sharing a couple of screenshots of the fused fighter in action.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Revere Him! Praise Him! He’s coming soon to #DRAGONBALLFighterZ. See more screenshots here: https://t.co/l44pEyl4km pic.twitter.com/giz3a4H1hz — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) April 23, 2018

Even more screenshots were also shared through the link in the tweet that leads to Bandai Namco’s Facebook page. An additional link was provided there that leads to Bandai Namco’s site where the FighterZ Pass is sold, a deal that guarantees players access to eight different DLC characters along with their respective stamps and alternate colors. The pass costs $34.99, but the fighters can also be purchased individually for $5 each.

With the fusion of Zamasu and Goku Black officially revealed, the next question on players’ minds is when he’ll be made available. Bandai Namco has been humoring players on Twitter with its own Zamasu-filled responses, but there’s been no word aside from “soon” on when Fused Zamasu will be available.

Another question that players have has to do not with Fused Zamasu but with another DLC character that has been expected. Vegito, specifically the blue-haired SSGSS version, is expected by many players to be released alongside Fused Zamasu. Vegito was one of many characters that was included in a previous leak that supposedly revealed the full list of the first season’s DLC. The list has been accurate so far with Broly and Bardock being released first and now Fused Zamasu following, and next in line would be Vegito Blue. The fusion between Goku and Vegeta also famously fought Fused Zamasu in Dragon Ball Super’s Future Trunks Saga, so it would make perfect sense for the character to be added alongside Fused Zamasu.

Because of the relationship between the two, you can expect the characters’ Dramatic Finishes to likely involve each other somehow, but how they’ll play out will remain to be seen until they’re released. Fused Zamasu’s abilities haven’t been detailed yet, but a trailer for the fighter is expected to come before his release just as Bandai Namco did with the game’s base and DLC characters.