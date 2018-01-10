Dragon Ball FighterZ Trailer Reveals Hit, Shows Epic Showdown With Goku

The super cool, incredibly stoic, hyper-powerful assassin Hit, or “Hit the Infallible,” is headed to Dragon Ball FighterZ! This morning Bandai Namco released a brand new character trailer showing off Hit’s style and special move highlights, and it’s one of the best character trailers we’ve seen yet. Bask in the jazz. Embrace the coolness. Witness Hit at his best.

Hit is one character we hate to love, in a way. He shows absolutely zero personality most of the time, but his skill and determination to be the best at what he does wins us over. At least in his own mind, Hit is the strongest fighter and most skilled assassin in the universe. This is someone you’ll never see back down from a fight, and he always like to fight fair.

Hit and Goku end up meeting multiple times, but it takes a while before we get to see them actually have a real battle. In their first confrontation Hit defeats Goku, but he can tell that Goku loses on purpose, and so pursues him. One reason we end up liking Hit so much is because it’s conveyed very clearly that he has a lot of respect for Goku and his power. We also see Goku go out of his way to fight Hit again, and the two of them develop and sportsmanlike rivalry that’s so fun to watch.

We can’t wait to finally take control of Hit for the first time in Dragon Ball FighterZ. This is a character that fans are no doubt going to love maining online. We can only hope that players playing as Hit decide to show the same kind of respect to their opponents as Hit shows to his. Competitive online gaming culture can be pretty toxic, but FighterZ looks like it could be fun enough to attract the right kind of crowd.

We’ll see all of you online when Dragon Ball FighterZ launches on January 26 for Xbox One, PS4, and PC!