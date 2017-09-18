Dragon Ball FighterZ Live Stream Coming Later This Week

By now, some fighting fans have no doubt gotten a taste of Dragon Ball FighterZ, thanks to the recent closed beta that Bandai Namco hosted. If not, well, you’re definitely in for a treat when the game arrives next year.

But if you can’t wait that long for fresh information, or you just want to see more of the game in action, you’re in luck. The game’s development team at Arc System Works have announced that it will host a special live panel for FighterZ when Tokyo Game Show kicks off this week, happening on Saturday, September 23rd at 3:00 AM EDT. (And the reason it’s taking place so late is because that’s practically mid-afternoon in Japan – so you’ll just have to stay up into the later hours to experience it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the team didn’t disclose what it would be showing off with this Saturday’s live stream, it will feature a guest appearance by voice actor Hikaru Midorikawa, who portrays Android 16. So there’s a pretty good chance we’ll see more of that character in action.

More than likely, we’ll get more details surrounding the game’s story mode, which is likely to stem straight from the popular animated series of the same name. A direct arc hasn’t been discussed just yet, and Tokyo Game Show seems just as good a place as any to disclose what we can expect from the forthcoming mode. There’s also a good chance we could see new character reveals as well, along with the new Sacred World of the Kais stage, which was teased on a Japanese website earlier in the week.

Who knows, we might also get an exact release date. Bandai Namco previously noted that the game would arrive in February 2018, but stopped just short of giving an exact date. The stream could hold that information for us as well.

Whatever the case, we’ll be watching late into the night to see what Bandai Namco reveals and report it back here for you – because we want the game just as badly as you.

Dragon Ball FighterZ will release for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC in February 2018.