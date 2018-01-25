Get Pumped With This Dragon Ball FighterZ Main Menu Theme Music Video

Dragon Ball FighterZ is officially here and now that we know how it’s pronounced (seriously, there was a debate about that), it’s time to get amped to actually play! The team behind the upcoming fighter released a new video that lets fans enjoy the pump up action of the main menu theme song and it’s the perfect way to prepare for the release of the anticipated game tomorrow!

In case you missed yesterday’s theme reveal from Bandai Namco, the Ginyu Force Theme song was just as epic! Warning, the video seen here may give you the irrepressible desire to strike a dramatic pose. We’re kidding, mostly, but it is an amazing homage to an incredibly character and for long-time fans looking for a fighting experience true to the show’s animation style – Dragon Ball FighterZ is it.

Dragon Ball FighterZ will be releasing for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on January 26th. No word on whether or not it is slated for the Nintendo Switch, though with Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 available on the hybrid console from the Big N, it isn’t out of the question for a potential future port. To learn more about the fighter releasing tomorrow from Arc Systems Work and Bandai Namco:

Dragon Ball FighterZ is born from what makes the Dragon Ball series so loved and famous: endless spectacular fights with its all-powerful fighters. Partnering with Arc System Works, Dragon Ball FighterZ maximizes high end Anime graphics and brings easy to learn but difficult to master fighting gameplay.

High-end Anime Graphics

Using the power of the Unreal engine and the talented team at Arc System Works, Dragon Ball FighterZ is a visual tour-de-force.

3vs3 Tag/Support

Build your dream team and sharpen your skills to master high-speed tag combinations.

Thrilling Online Features

Ranked matches, interactive lobby, crazy 6-player Party Match… There is something for every taste!

Exclusive Story Mode

Discover a never-seen-before scenario featuring Android 21, a brand new character whose creation was supervised by Akira Toriyama himself.