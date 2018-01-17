Dragon Ball FighterZ’s Next Open Beta Has Been Confirmed – And It’s Happening Very Soon

This weekend’s Dragon Ball FighterZ beta has been quite eventful, but it’s also been laden with particular problems, including connectivity issues. Bandai Namco was considering extending it at one point, but we haven’t heard about when it would be bringing back the open beta – until now, that is.

The company took to Twitter this evening to announce that the next open beta has been given dates – and it’s not too far off. In fact, we hope you haven’t made any plans for tomorrow. It appears it’s trying to make up for the slight inconvenience some players have run into playing the game this weekend. This follows the news from earlier today that the company would be offering another beta.

“Greetings DRAGON BALL FighterZ, As promised, we are back with info on an additional open beta test with improvements to the experience. Open Beta Starts Jan 17, 2018 at 9:00pm PST and ends Jan 18, 2018 at 9:00pm PST (24hrs),” the company noted in its tweet.

“We look forward to seeing you online once again!”

Certain platforms weren’t mentioned, but, more than likely, the platforms will remain the same, meaning you can download the beta for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

There’s no word on what these improvements might be this time around with the beta, but more than likely, Bandai Namco fixed those troublesome connectivity issues, as well as other technical items, so that each match will likely be as smooth as it’s ever been.

As far as the playable roster that’ll be available, here’s the rundown:

Goku

Vegeta

Adult Gohan

Frieza

Kid Buu

Cell

Piccolo

Krillin

Nappa

Android 18

Beerus

While there will no doubt be other characters in the final game — along with who will be added via DLC — this is still great news in case you didn’t get a chance to try everyone out. Particularly Beerus — what a beast.

But, yeah, you’ve got 24 more hours to enjoy the game before its final release next week, with a handful of characters to choose from and all the destructibility that you can handle from the Dragon Ball superstars. Will you be taking part in the beta fracas?

Dragon Ball FighterZ releases on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on January 26th.