‘Dragon Ball FighterZ’ Nintendo Switch Open Beta Dated

Bandai Namco has revealed that Dragon Ball FighterZ‘s previously announced Nintendo Switch open beta will arrive next week, on August 10.

The beta will specifically kick off at 12 a.m. EST and run until Sunday, August 12, 3 a.m. EST. In other words, Switch owners will be able to jump into the beta for about a weekend before Bandai Namco pulls it.

In order to give Nintendo Switch players a proper feeler, the open beta will come packing the game’s basic roster of 23 fighters and with four modes, though won’t include any DLC content

Here’s a rundown of the characters and modes included (courtesy of Gematsu):

Characters:

Android 16, Android 18, Beerus, Captain Ginyu, Cell, Frieza, Gohan (Teen), Gohan (Adult), Goku (Super Saiyan), Goku (SSGSS), Goku Black, Gotenks, Hit, Kid Buu, Krillin, Majin Buu, Nappa, Piccolo, Tien,Trunks, Vegeta (Super Saiyan), Vegeta (SSGSS), Yamcha

Modes

“Extreme Type” Control Scheme (New Feature) – Switch between the standard and “Extreme Type” control schemes that allows you to unleash special moves with easy inputs. This can be changed at any time from the character select screen.

Arena Match – Directly battle against players in the same lobby in one-versus-one matches on the arena.

Replay Channel – Watch your replay videos. While watching, you can stick Z-Stamps wherever you like in the video.

Circle Match – Create a circle in the lobby and recruit players to enjoy battles with players in that group.

Circle Party Match – A battle mode where the six players recruited in a Circle Match all participate in the same battle.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, where it launched earlier this year to critical and commercial acclaim. At the moment, it is poised to hit the Nintendo Switch on September 28 in North America and Europe, and a day earlier in Japan.

You can read more on the game below:

Dragon Ball FighterZ is born from what makes the DRAGON BALL series so loved and famous: endless spectacular fights with its all-powerful fighters.

Partnering with Arc System Works, Dragon Ball FighterZ maximizes high end Anime graphics and brings easy to learn but difficult to master fighting gameplay.