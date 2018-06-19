Dragon Ball FighterZ For Nintendo Switch Gets Japan Release Date, New Features

It seemed like only last week that we were talking about the Nintendo Switch port of Bandai Namco’s Dragon Ball FighterZ and how much of a field day fans would be having when it arrives later this year. Thankfully, we now have a pretty good idea when we’ll be able to mix it up with Goku and company on the system.

Bandai Namco’s Japan office has confirmed a release date for its version of the hit fighting game, and it’s set to arrive on September 27. Now, there is a slight chance that the game could come out sooner here in the United States as we saw with previous editions of FighterZ. Bandai Namco did promise an end of summer release so we’ll see what happens over the next few weeks.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But this won’t just be a simple port with no additional features. The publisher also confirmed that the game will have some new goodies.

First up is a new Extreme Type mode. With this, rookies will be able to get into the action alongside the veterans, as putting in moves for combos will be much simpler. They’ll also transition easier into more powerful techniques, creating epic fights for everyone, even those that aren’t powerhouse fighting fanatics. (We’ll see if this mode gets put on display later this summer at EVO in Las Vegas.)

Bandai Namco also noted that the Japanese version of the game will also provide early access to both Super Saiyan Blue Goku and Vegeta.

But here’s where the package truly shines. Fans will also be able to play Dragon Ball Z: Super Butouden, which originally debuted on the Super Famicom (the equivalent of the Super Nintendo) back in 1993. Though its fighting isn’t nearly as frantic as FighterZ‘s, it’s a great bonus title for those of you that feel like taking things back to the old-school.

There’s no word yet if the U.S. version will have these features, but we don’t see why not. We love old-school fighting just as much as overseas DBZ fans.

Dragon Ball FighterZ releases for Nintendo Switch on September 27 in Japan; but again, it could come out here sooner. It’s currently available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.