Dragon Ball FighterZ Fans, Here’s When You’ll Be Able To Play The Open Beta

With Dragon Ball FighterZ just over a month away, some fans have been wondering when Bandai Namco will be hosting their open beta for the game, so they can test out the online boundaries as well as performance with millions of DBZ fans. Well, the good news is you won’t be waiting too long.

The publisher announced this morning that it will be hosting its open beta starting on January 14th, for two straight days of fighting action. Those that pre-order the game, however, will gain an additional day, with access to the beta starting on January 13th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s the rundown times for when the beta will officially start and end in each region. The beta will be available for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

US Pacific Time

Early Access: January 13, 12am

Beta Opens: January 14, 12am

Beta Closes: January 16, 12am

US Eastern Time

Early Access: January 13, 3am

Beta Opens: January 14, 3am

Beta Closes: January 16, 3am

UK Time

Early Access: January 13, 8am

Beta Opens: January 14, 8am

Beta Closes: January 16, 8am

Australian (AEDT) Time

Early Access: January 13, 7pm

Beta Opens: January 14, 7pm

Beta Closes: January 16, 7pm

As you can see, you’ve got a good amount of time to access the beta. However, Bandai Namco hasn’t broken down which characters or modes will be available. Considering it’s close to the game’s release, however, don’t be surprised if it’s pretty wide open.

The beta should be available for download close to its release, across the board on Xbox Live Marketplace and PlayStation Network. The details haven’t been given just yet, but we should know more in early January, so you should be able to access and pre-load it with plenty of time.

This is a strong opportunity to see what Arc System Works’ brawler is all about, with its wide assortment of characters and incredible 2D fighting tactics. We’re certainly looking forward to getting our hands on it.

The full release of Dragon Ball FighterZ arrives on January 26th, 2018 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. There’s rumors that Bandai Namco could be announcing a Nintendo Switch version very soon, but we’re still waiting on confirmation.